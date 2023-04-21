WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Hanford CA

907 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

California...

Merced River at Stevinson affecting Merced County.

.Flows along the Merced River at Stevinson are expected to remain

below flood stage through the weekend, therefore the warning will be

cancelled. Forecast information for this forecast point will be

included in our Hydrologic Statement this morning.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Merced River at Stevinson.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 AM PDT Friday the stage was 70.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady below flood

stage at 70.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Location Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am PDT)

-------- Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Merced River

Stevinson 71.0 70.6 Fri 8 am PDT 70.5 70.8 70.9

