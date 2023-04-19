WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

533 PM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

