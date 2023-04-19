WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Hanford CA

926 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Merced River at Stevinson affecting Merced County.

For the Merced River...including Stevinson...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued on Thursday at 930 AM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Merced River at Stevinson.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 70.5 feet, Water is up to the maintenance building in

Hagaman Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:00 AM PDT Wednesday the stage was 70.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 70.6

feet late this morning. It will then rise to 71.0 feet

Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 71.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

71.4 feet on 03/21/2023.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

