WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 14, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

436 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased to below Advisory level at this time.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather