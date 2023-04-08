WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1154 PM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IN EFFECT UNTIL

FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Hydrologic flooding caused by upstream dam releases

continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno, Kings, and Tulare.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

River or stream flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1154 PM PDT, an upstream floodgate release is causing

minor flooding in the advisory area along the King's River.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sanger, Reedley, Minkler, Riverland RV Park, and Kingsburg.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

