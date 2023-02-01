WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 358 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 2 AM to 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the Highway 99 corridor and portions of Interstate 5, dense fog is likely to develop along Highways 41, 43, 46, 58 west of Bakersfield, 65, 152, 190 and 198. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees. * WHERE...The western portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather