WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 1227 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in cold conditions and possible frost formation. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Don't forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather