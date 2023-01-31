WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

858 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys,

Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose and East Bay Hills.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered

and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, Northern

Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

