WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 1237 PM PST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. to 9 AM PST Tuesday. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Santa Clara Hills and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.