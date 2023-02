WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

248 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected above 4000 feet.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Interstate 8 east of

San Diego may be impacted.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

