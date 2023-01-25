WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

821 PM PST Wed Jan 25 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. Highest surf will be on

west-facing beaches in southern San Diego County.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Large waves and strong rip currents will create

hazardous swimming conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated surf will continue into the

weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

