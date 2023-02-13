WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

339 AM MST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions including I-8 near the

San Diego County border. Winds could be strong enough to blow

down power lines causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

