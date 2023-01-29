WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

854 AM MST Sun Jan 29 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST /8 AM PST/ THIS

MORNING...

Much of the dense fog has dissipated. However, there may still be

localized areas with reduced visibilities through 10 AM MST and 9

AM PST.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

_____

