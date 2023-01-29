WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1231 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 9 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Klamath, Lake, Modoc, and far eastern

Douglas counties, including Willamette Pass, Crater Lake,

Diamond Lake, Chemult, Valley Falls, Lakeview, Davis Creek,

Alturas, and the Cascades, Warners, and other areas of high

terrain in Lake and Klamath counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

