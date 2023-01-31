WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

540 PM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

Winds have diminished this evening. Some local gusts to 45 mph are

possible through the night.

Winds have diminished this evening. Some local gusts to 35 mph

are possible through the night.

...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

Winds have diminished this evening. Some local gusts to 50 mph

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe

damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected

pets or livestock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast

Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez

Valley, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southeastern Coast and Ojai Valley.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

