WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 759 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Lake Casitas and Ojai Valley. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. Strongest in the hills. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Weakly rooted trees in loose wet soils may fall. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast and Malibu Coast. result. ...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 18 to 22 degrees possible. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * IMPACTS...A hard freeze can burst exposed pipes and kill crops or sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia, including outdoor pets and livestock. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather