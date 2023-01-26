WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

533 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have subsided below Advisory level this evening. However,

local gusts up to 35 mph will still be possible through around 10

PM this evening,

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Santa Monica

Mountains.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

