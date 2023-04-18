WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

722 PM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior and Northern Humboldt Interior

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

