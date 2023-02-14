WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 345 AM PST Tue Feb 14 2023 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather