WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1002 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The advisory was issued inadvertently for zone 084. AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern California above 5000 feet including the Scott and Salmon Mountains, and around Mt. Shasta, Mt. Eddy and Castle Crags. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High country travel could be difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...I-5 at Mt. Shasta City is not expected to experience snow impacts with this storm, however Highway 89 at Snowman Summit should see minor travel impacts with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation tonight into early Sunday. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather