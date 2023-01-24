WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1232 PM PST Tue Jan 24 2023

...A New Long Period Swell Continues to Build in Tuesday...

Forerunners of this long period westerly swell continue to arrive

this evening and the risk for sneaker waves begins. Large sets of

waves will sweep in after long lulls in wave activity. The swell

will build up to 12 feet at 18 seconds by Tuesday morning.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Large unexpected waves along the coast.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast,

Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.. .

* IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach

without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be

30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid

rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back

from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

_____

