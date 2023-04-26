CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ300-262300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

82 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

56. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 86 62 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ301-262300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 87 59 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ302-262300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 87 56 92 / 0 0 0

Merced 88 56 92 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 88 56 92 / 0 0 0

Madera 88 56 92 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 89 57 94 / 0 0 0

Mendota 89 57 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ303-262300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 87 56 92 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 87 57 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ304-262300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 88 62 92 / 0 0 0

Avenal 88 63 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ305-262300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 90 59 94 / 0 0 0

Five Points 90 58 94 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 89 57 94 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 90 61 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ306-262300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 89 59 94 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 89 58 94 / 0 0 0

Sanger 89 59 92 / 0 0 0

Kerman 89 56 93 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 89 57 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ307-262300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 89 61 93 / 0 0 0

Fresno 90 62 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ308-262300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

80 to 88. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs 86 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

60. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 87 56 92 / 0 0 0

Merced 88 56 92 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 88 56 92 / 0 0 0

Madera 88 56 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ309-262300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 89 59 93 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 91 59 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ310-262300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 89 54 94 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 89 55 94 / 0 0 0

Wasco 89 58 93 / 0 0 0

Delano 89 56 93 / 0 0 0

McFarland 89 58 93 / 0 0 0

Shafter 89 59 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ311-262300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 89 56 94 / 0 0 0

Hanford 91 58 94 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 90 56 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ312-262300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 89 59 93 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 89 59 92 / 0 0 0

Visalia 89 59 93 / 0 0 0

Exeter 89 59 93 / 0 0 0

Tulare 90 58 94 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 89 59 92 / 0 0 0

Porterville 89 60 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ313-262300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs 91 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs 81 to

87. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 88 64 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ314-262300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 90 62 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ315-262300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 88 58 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ316-262300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 90 62 93 / 0 0 0

Lamont 91 60 94 / 0 0 0

Mettler 89 61 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ317-262300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 78 59 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ318-262300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 80 to

88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

57. Highs 67 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 81 52 84 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 76 50 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ319-262300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs 77 to

83. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 85 61 89 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 87 59 90 / 0 0 0

Springville 81 57 84 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 85 64 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ320-262300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 89. Lows

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs 66 to

76. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 78 61 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ321-262300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ322-262300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 70 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

77 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 67 51 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ323-262300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 63. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 50 to 66. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Highs

51 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. Highs

38 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 57 33 60 / 0 0 0

Wawona 75 46 78 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 73 47 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ324-262300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

46 to 54. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 73 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 72 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 78 47 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ325-262300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Highs 71 to

83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Highs

70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

53 to 61.

CAZ326-262300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 48 to 62. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44. Highs

49 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. Highs

42 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 55 34 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ327-262300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 52 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

48 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Highs

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 58 41 61 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 66 46 70 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 62 42 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ328-262300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Highs

45 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

32 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 73 44 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ329-262300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 71. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Highs

60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 60 49 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ330-262300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 46. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 45 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 47. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 46 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 48. Highs

47 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 45. Highs

42 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 38. Highs

35 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 62 40 65 / 10 0 0

CAZ331-262300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 75. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 55. Highs 61 to

77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 55. Highs

62 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 69. Lows

30 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 75 44 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ332-262300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 51 70 / 0 0 0

Kernville 83 54 87 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 83 57 86 / 0 0 0

Weldon 83 55 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ333-262300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 77 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

63. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ334-262300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63. Highs

77 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs 67 to

77. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 73 52 76 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 76 51 79 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 80 57 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ335-262300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 73 to 81. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 83. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to

85. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 78 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 83 56 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ336-262300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.

Highs 70 to 82. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

86. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 65. Highs

76 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs 66 to

78. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 70 51 73 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 76 47 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ337-262300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 85 59 90 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 86 56 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ338-262300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 82 to

92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 84.

Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 83 56 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ339-262300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly clear.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 61 85 / 0 0 0

California City 84 54 90 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 85 52 90 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 86 54 90 / 0 0 0

