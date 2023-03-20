CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 19, 2023

_____

917 FPUS56 KHNX 200701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-202300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 46 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to south 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 59 46 54 / 10 100 100

$$

CAZ301-202300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 46 56 / 10 100 100

$$

CAZ302-202300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 45 56 / 10 90 100

Merced 62 46 56 / 10 90 100

Chowchilla 62 46 56 / 10 90 100

Madera 62 46 56 / 20 90 100

Firebaugh 62 45 57 / 10 100 100

Mendota 62 45 58 / 10 100 100

$$

CAZ303-202300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 61 45 56 / 10 80 100

Le Grand 61 46 56 / 10 80 100

$$

CAZ304-202300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to south

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 44 54 / 10 100 100

Avenal 59 46 55 / 10 100 100

$$

CAZ305-202300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 46 57 / 10 100 100

Five Points 63 46 58 / 10 90 100

NAS Lemoore 62 46 58 / 10 90 100

Kettleman City 62 46 57 / 10 90 100

$$

CAZ306-202300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 63 46 57 / 30 90 100

Kingsburg 63 46 57 / 30 90 100

Sanger 63 46 56 / 30 80 100

Kerman 63 46 58 / 20 90 100

Caruthers 63 46 58 / 20 90 100

$$

CAZ307-202300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 62 46 56 / 30 80 100

Fresno 63 47 56 / 30 80 100

$$

CAZ308-202300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 48 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to southwest 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 50 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 45 56 / 10 90 100

Merced 62 46 56 / 10 90 100

Chowchilla 62 46 56 / 10 90 100

Madera 62 46 56 / 20 90 100

$$

CAZ309-202300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to south

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 46 58 / 10 90 100

Buttonwillow 63 46 61 / 10 90 100

$$

CAZ310-202300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 45 59 / 20 90 100

Allensworth 62 46 59 / 20 90 100

Wasco 62 47 59 / 20 90 100

Delano 62 46 59 / 20 90 100

McFarland 62 47 59 / 20 90 100

Shafter 62 48 60 / 10 90 100

$$

CAZ311-202300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 62 46 58 / 20 90 100

Hanford 64 46 59 / 20 90 100

Corcoran 62 45 58 / 20 90 100

$$

CAZ312-202300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 62 46 56 / 40 90 100

Dinuba 62 46 56 / 50 90 100

Visalia 62 46 57 / 30 90 100

Exeter 62 46 58 / 50 90 100

Tulare 62 46 58 / 30 90 100

Lindsay 62 46 59 / 50 90 100

Porterville 61 46 59 / 30 90 100

$$

CAZ313-202300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 57 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to southwest 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 54 to 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 52 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 48 59 / 10 90 100

$$

CAZ314-202300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 62 49 61 / 20 90 100

$$

CAZ315-202300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 60 46 59 / 20 90 100

$$

CAZ316-202300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 62 48 61 / 30 90 100

Lamont 63 49 62 / 30 90 100

Mettler 62 46 62 / 30 90 100

$$

CAZ317-202300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 39 46 / 30 80 100

$$

CAZ318-202300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs 45 to 55.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 36.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 40 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 53. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Highs

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 55 36 48 / 50 90 100

Bass Lake 49 32 42 / 50 90 100

$$

CAZ319-202300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 50 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 46 53 / 30 80 100

Three Rivers 59 43 56 / 70 90 100

Springville 54 41 53 / 50 90 100

Tule River Reservation 57 46 56 / 40 90 100

$$

CAZ320-202300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Chance of

snow late in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 34 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Near steady

temperature around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4100 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 48. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 52 41 46 / 50 80 100

$$

CAZ321-202300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ322-202300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs 44 to 52. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 43 to 51. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to south

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then snow with rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3700 feet. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 39 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 49. Lows

30 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Highs

42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 41 31 38 / 50 90 100

$$

CAZ323-202300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of snow early in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of snow late in the morning.

Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 37. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 12 to 26. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Highs 22 to 34.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 23. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 34. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 10 to 22. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 22.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 21 to 35. Lows 4 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

18 to 32. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 2 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 33 12 31 / 50 80 100

Wawona 47 29 43 / 50 80 100

Hetch Hetchy 48 31 44 / 60 80 100

$$

CAZ324-202300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and snow early in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain and snow

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

47. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 27 to 33. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

4700 feet. Highs 37 to 43. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 25 to 31. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 4200 feet.

Highs 35 to 43. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Lows 25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 19 to 25. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Highs

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 31 43 / 60 80 100

$$

CAZ325-202300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs 40 to

48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level

4700 feet. Highs 36 to 44. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 25 to 33. South winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 4200 feet. Highs 35 to 43.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening. Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow and rain in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. Highs

36 to 46.

$$

CAZ326-202300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of snow early in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of snow late in the morning.

Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early

in the morning. Highs 21 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 11 to 23. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 11 to 18 inches. Highs 20 to 32. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 9 to 21. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 20 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 8 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 22 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 21 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 3 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 16 to 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 13.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 31 18 28 / 60 80 100

$$

CAZ327-202300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Snow

likely early in the morning, then chance of snow late in the

morning. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times early in the morning. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Highs 26 to

38. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 20 inches. Highs 24 to 34. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to south 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 35.

Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 6 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 20 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 16. Highs

22 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 21 30 / 70 90 100

Shaver Lake 41 28 36 / 70 90 100

Lake Wishon 38 24 36 / 70 90 100

$$

CAZ328-202300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early in the morning. Highs

17 to 31. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 7 to 19. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 21 inches. Highs 16 to 30. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to south

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 3 to 15. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 14 to 28. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 2 to 14.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 16 to 30. Lows

2 to 14.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 10 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 11 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 4 below to 8 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 26.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 48 26 45 / 60 90 100

$$

CAZ329-202300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Snow

and rain likely early in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain late in the morning. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times early in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

10 inches. Snow level 5400 feet. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 34. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 29 to

41. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow showers in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 27 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening. Lows 17 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 41.

Lows 17 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24. Highs

27 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 39 28 36 / 70 90 100

$$

CAZ330-202300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times early in the morning. Highs 20 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 10 to 28. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 24 inches. Highs 18 to 36. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to southwest

25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow showers in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 4 to 24. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 65 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 17 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 4 to 24. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 35. Lows

4 to 24.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 20 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 14 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to

18 above zero. Highs 15 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 38 24 36 / 70 90 100

$$

CAZ331-202300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow early in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the late morning and early

afternoon. Highs 31 to 43. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 20 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow showers in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 29. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 16 to 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 40. Lows

10 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 46 28 43 / 40 90 100

$$

CAZ332-202300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 44 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 31 35 / 30 90 100

Kernville 56 37 50 / 20 90 100

Lake Isabella 55 41 49 / 20 90 100

Weldon 55 39 48 / 20 90 100

$$

CAZ333-202300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow early in

the morning, then slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Highs 39 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 29 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Snow level 3900 feet. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

4400 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 39.

Highs 34 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

37 to 49.

$$

CAZ334-202300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 38 to 50.

South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow

level 3900 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 49. Lows

33 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

38. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 36 43 / 30 90 100

Tehachapi 48 35 44 / 30 90 100

Twin Oaks 51 41 46 / 20 90 100

$$

CAZ335-202300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 45 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs 41 to 51. South winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3900 feet. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 54 41 53 / 30 90 100

$$

CAZ336-202300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow early in

the morning, then slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Highs 43 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 33 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Strong winds. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 5100 feet.

Highs 40 to 54. South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to

50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow

level 3800 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 38 to 52. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

Highs 40 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. Highs

41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 33 40 / 20 100 100

Frazier Park 51 30 44 / 20 90 100

$$

CAZ337-202300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 48 to 54. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 42 52 / 0 80 100

Ridgecrest 64 42 54 / 0 80 100

$$

CAZ338-202300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain early

in the morning. Highs 47 to 59. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 40 to 50.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Snow level 3900 feet. Lows 32 to 38.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate

snow accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 34 to 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

40. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 59 41 51 / 10 90 100

$$

CAZ339-202300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 38 48 / 0 80 100

California City 61 41 52 / 0 90 100

Edwards AFB 61 42 54 / 0 80 100

Rosamond 61 41 53 / 10 90 100

$$

_____

