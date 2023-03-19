CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-191100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rain likely late in the night. Lows 46 to 52. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 61. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 39 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 52 59 48 59 / 80 70 30 20

CAZ301-191100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Rain

likely late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 60 47 61 / 80 70 40 30

CAZ302-191100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 60 48 62 / 70 80 60 30

Merced 53 60 48 62 / 70 80 50 30

Chowchilla 52 60 48 61 / 60 80 50 40

Madera 52 61 49 62 / 60 70 50 40

Firebaugh 51 62 47 62 / 80 70 40 30

Mendota 51 62 47 62 / 70 70 40 30

CAZ303-191100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 52 59 48 61 / 50 80 60 40

Le Grand 52 60 48 61 / 50 80 60 40

CAZ304-191100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 60 47 60 / 40 70 30 20

Avenal 51 59 49 60 / 40 60 20 20

CAZ305-191100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 62 49 62 / 40 60 30 20

Five Points 51 62 49 63 / 60 60 40 30

NAS Lemoore 51 62 49 62 / 50 60 40 30

Kettleman City 52 61 50 61 / 40 60 20 20

CAZ306-191100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 51 62 49 62 / 40 70 50 40

Kingsburg 51 62 49 62 / 30 60 50 40

Sanger 51 62 49 62 / 30 70 50 40

Kerman 51 62 48 63 / 60 70 50 40

Caruthers 51 62 49 63 / 50 60 50 30

CAZ307-191100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 52 60 50 62 / 30 60 50 40

Fresno 52 62 49 63 / 30 70 50 30

CAZ308-191100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CAZ309-191100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 67. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 63 49 62 / 40 50 30 30

Buttonwillow 52 66 49 64 / 30 40 30 30

CAZ310-191100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 63 49 62 / 40 50 40 30

Allensworth 51 64 49 62 / 40 50 40 30

Wasco 52 65 49 62 / 40 50 30 30

Delano 52 64 49 61 / 40 50 40 30

McFarland 52 65 49 61 / 40 50 30 30

Shafter 53 66 50 62 / 30 40 30 30

CAZ311-191100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 51 62 48 62 / 50 60 40 30

Hanford 51 63 49 64 / 40 60 40 30

Corcoran 50 62 48 62 / 40 60 40 30

CAZ312-191100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 51 62 49 62 / 30 70 50 40

Dinuba 51 62 49 61 / 30 70 50 50

Visalia 51 62 49 62 / 30 60 50 40

Exeter 52 62 50 61 / 20 70 50 50

Tulare 51 62 49 62 / 20 60 40 40

Lindsay 52 62 50 61 / 20 70 50 40

Porterville 52 62 50 61 / 10 60 40 40

CAZ313-191100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 53 to 59. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 67 51 61 / 30 30 20 20

CAZ314-191100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 54 66 51 62 / 40 40 20 30

CAZ315-191100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 52 64 49 61 / 30 50 30 30

CAZ316-191100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 56 to 61. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 54 67 49 62 / 40 40 30 30

Lamont 54 67 50 63 / 40 40 30 30

Mettler 54 68 49 61 / 30 30 20 20

CAZ317-191100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 52 42 52 / 40 90 70 50

CAZ318-191100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows 38 to 46. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

44 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 30 to 38. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely and snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

39 to 47. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 25 to 31. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 42 54 40 54 / 40 90 70 70

Bass Lake 38 47 36 47 / 40 90 80 70

CAZ319-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 62. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 54. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 58 49 59 / 40 70 50 40

Three Rivers 49 61 46 59 / 20 80 60 60

Springville 48 57 44 54 / 10 70 50 50

Tule River Reservation 51 59 48 57 / 10 70 50 50

CAZ320-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows 39 to 49. East winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 37 to 47. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 26 to 34. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 48 52 45 52 / 40 80 70 60

CAZ321-191100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ322-191100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows 41 to 49. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 33 to 39. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 38 to 46. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs

41 to 49. Lows 29 to 35. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 36 42 35 41 / 20 80 50 50

CAZ323-191100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance

of snow late in the night. Lows 20 to 32. Southeast winds 5 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 17 inches. Highs 28 to 38. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up

to 14 inches. Lows 18 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 36. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 11 to 23. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 20 to 34. Lows 11 to 23. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 9 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

22 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 4 to 18. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 20 37 18 33 / 30 90 70 70

Wawona 36 46 34 46 / 40 90 80 70

Hetch Hetchy 38 48 36 46 / 30 90 90 70

CAZ324-191100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Slight

chance of rain and snow late in the night. Lows 34 to 40. East

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 40 to 48. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow and rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 4600 feet. Highs 39 to

45. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 32. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 43. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 25 to 31. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 41.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening. Lows 23 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 31.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 20 to 26. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 48 36 45 / 40 90 80 70

CAZ325-191100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of snow and slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows

33 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 40 to 48.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows

33 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow

level 4900 feet. Highs 39 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 26 to 34. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 36 to 44. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 25 to 33. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 42.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening. Lows 22 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 20 to 28. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

CAZ326-191100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance

of snow late in the night. Lows 18 to 30. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 17 inches. Highs 26 to 36. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 13 inches. Lows 16 to 28. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 23 to

35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 22. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 20 to 32. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 9 to 21. Highs 18 to 30. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 6 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

21 to 33. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 3 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 25 34 25 31 / 40 90 70 70

CAZ327-191100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 21 to 31. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

20 inches. Highs 29 to 39. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 19 to 29. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 27 to

37. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 24 to 34. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 12 to 22. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 22 to 32. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 9 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

25 to 35. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 6 to 16. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 34 25 33 / 40 90 70 70

Shaver Lake 34 41 31 40 / 40 90 70 70

Lake Wishon 30 40 28 38 / 40 90 70 70

CAZ328-191100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance

of snow late in the night. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

25 inches. Highs 22 to 34. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 11 to 23. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 18 to 32. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 6 to 18. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 15 to 29. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 4 to 16. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 13 to 27. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 1 to 13.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

15 to 29. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 2 below to 10 above zero. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 14 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 50 30 47 / 30 80 60 60

CAZ329-191100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow late in

the night. Lows 27 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 33 to

45. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level

6400 feet. Lows 25 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Moderate

snow accumulations. Snow level 5100 feet. Highs 31 to 43.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 33.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 26 to 38. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 16 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 41. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 14 to 26. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 33 40 31 39 / 30 80 70 70

CAZ330-191100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance

of snow late in the night. Lows 13 to 33. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 27 inches. Snow level 6800 feet. Highs 24 to

40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows

11 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 21 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 8 to 26. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 18 to 36. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 5 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 16 to 32. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 3 to 23. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

19 to 35. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows zero to 20 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 41 28 39 / 40 80 70 70

CAZ331-191100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow late in the night.

Lows 23 to 37. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 23 inches. Snow level 6400 feet. Highs 33 to

43. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 22 to 36. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Highs 32 to 44. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 16 to 28. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 26 to 36. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 15 to 29. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40.

Lows 16 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 39. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 48 31 47 / 20 80 50 50

CAZ332-191100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows 41 to 47. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 41 35 39 / 20 70 40 40

Kernville 42 55 41 55 / 20 70 30 30

Lake Isabella 45 55 44 54 / 20 60 30 30

Weldon 43 55 44 55 / 10 60 30 30

CAZ333-191100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows 35 to 47. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 54. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 44. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ334-191100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in

the night. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 45 to 57. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 34 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 37 to 47. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 50 39 46 / 40 50 40 40

Tehachapi 41 52 38 48 / 30 50 30 30

Twin Oaks 47 54 45 51 / 30 50 30 30

CAZ335-191100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in

the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening,

then snow likely and chance of rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 47 61 43 54 / 30 30 20 20

CAZ336-191100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow

late in the night. Lows 39 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 62.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs 39 to 51. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 40 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 48 36 46 / 40 30 20 20

Frazier Park 36 51 34 51 / 40 30 20 20

CAZ337-191100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 47 60 47 64 / 10 50 10 10

Ridgecrest 46 62 46 65 / 0 40 10 10

$$

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows 41 to 47. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 31 to 37. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Light

snow accumulations. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 46 58 45 59 / 20 30 20 20

CAZ339-191100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 55 46 58 / 10 30 10 10

California City 46 60 45 61 / 10 30 20 20

Edwards AFB 46 61 45 61 / 10 20 10 10

Rosamond 46 60 44 61 / 20 20 10 10

