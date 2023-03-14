CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 13, 2023

334 FPUS56 KHNX 140601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-141100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Rain late in the night. Lows 50 to 56.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 56 64 46 59 / 100 100 70 20

CAZ301-141100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 65 46 59 / 100 100 70 20

CAZ302-141100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 63 45 60 / 90 100 80 30

Merced 55 62 46 60 / 90 100 80 30

Chowchilla 54 62 46 60 / 90 100 90 30

Madera 54 62 47 60 / 90 100 90 30

Firebaugh 54 64 46 61 / 90 100 80 30

Mendota 54 64 46 62 / 90 100 80 30

CAZ303-141100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and

early morning. Rain late in the night. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 54 61 46 59 / 90 100 90 30

Le Grand 54 61 46 59 / 90 100 90 30

CAZ304-141100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rain likely late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to south 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 54 63 47 61 / 70 100 80 20

Avenal 54 62 50 60 / 60 100 80 20

CAZ305-141100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rain likely late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 64 48 62 / 70 100 80 30

Five Points 54 64 48 62 / 70 100 80 30

NAS Lemoore 53 62 48 61 / 70 100 80 30

Kettleman City 54 64 50 61 / 60 100 80 30

CAZ306-141100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight, then chance of

rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 54 61 48 61 / 70 100 90 40

Kingsburg 53 61 48 61 / 70 100 90 40

Sanger 53 60 48 60 / 70 100 90 40

Kerman 54 62 46 61 / 90 100 90 30

Caruthers 53 62 48 61 / 80 90 90 30

CAZ307-141100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain until early

morning, then rain likely late in the night. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 60 48 59 / 80 100 90 40

Fresno 54 61 50 61 / 80 100 90 40

CAZ308-141100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

54 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 63 45 60 / 90 100 80 30

Merced 55 62 46 60 / 90 100 80 30

Chowchilla 54 62 46 60 / 90 100 90 30

Madera 54 62 47 60 / 90 100 90 30

CAZ309-141100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 53 65 49 61 / 50 90 90 40

Buttonwillow 53 68 49 62 / 40 90 90 40

CAZ310-141100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 62 48 61 / 40 100 90 40

Allensworth 53 63 49 61 / 40 100 90 40

Wasco 53 65 51 61 / 40 90 90 40

Delano 52 63 50 60 / 40 100 90 40

McFarland 53 64 50 60 / 40 90 90 40

Shafter 54 65 51 61 / 40 90 80 30

CAZ311-141100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 62 48 61 / 70 100 90 30

Hanford 54 63 49 62 / 70 100 90 30

Corcoran 52 62 48 61 / 50 100 90 40

CAZ312-141100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight, then chance of

rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 53 60 48 60 / 60 100 90 40

Dinuba 53 60 49 60 / 60 100 90 40

Visalia 53 62 50 61 / 60 100 90 40

Exeter 52 61 50 60 / 50 100 100 40

Tulare 52 61 49 61 / 50 100 90 40

Lindsay 52 61 50 59 / 50 100 100 40

Porterville 52 61 51 59 / 50 100 90 40

CAZ313-141100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 63 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

56 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 67 53 59 / 30 90 80 30

CAZ314-141100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 65 53 59 / 30 90 80 30

CAZ315-141100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 52 62 49 58 / 40 100 90 40

CAZ316-141100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 53 67 51 60 / 30 90 90 50

Lamont 53 67 51 60 / 30 90 90 40

Mettler 52 67 49 59 / 30 90 80 40

CAZ317-141100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning,

then rain late in the night. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 52 42 51 / 80 100 100 40

CAZ318-141100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain until early morning, then rain late in

the night. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 37 to 43. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 57. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 47 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 42 55 40 54 / 80 100 100 50

Bass Lake 39 49 38 49 / 80 100 100 60

CAZ319-141100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain until early

morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 53 58 48 57 / 80 100 90 40

Three Rivers 48 61 47 57 / 60 100 100 60

Springville 46 56 45 52 / 50 100 100 50

Tule River Reservation 51 59 50 55 / 50 100 100 50

CAZ320-141100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain until early

morning, then rain likely late in the night. Lows 39 to 49. East

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows 39 to 47. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs 44 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 58. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 47 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 49 53 46 51 / 70 100 100 50

CAZ321-141100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ322-141100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows 42 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 36 44 38 42 / 60 100 100 60

CAZ323-141100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain likely in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in

the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to

13 inches. Snow level 6900 feet. Near steady temperature around

30. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 36 inches. Snow level 7800 feet.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers and rain showers.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

34 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 27 to 39.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 25.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 28.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 28 to 42. Lows 15 to 29.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 29. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 26 to

40. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 27.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 25 to 39. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 21 39 20 36 / 70 100 90 60

Wawona 36 48 35 48 / 90 100 100 60

Hetch Hetchy 40 50 38 48 / 90 100 100 50

CAZ324-141100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations. Snow level 5600 feet. Highs 42 to 48.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 49. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 31 to 37. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

42 to 48. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

41 to 47. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 49 38 48 / 90 100 100 60

CAZ325-141100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 35 to 41. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 41 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 26 to 34. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 52. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely and chance of rain after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows 30 to 38. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

43 to 51. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs 41 to 49. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ326-141100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow until early morning.

Chance of rain after midnight, then snow and rain likely late in

the night. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 19 to 31. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 39 inches. Snow level 7800 feet.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers and snow showers.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

37 inches. Snow level 7800 feet. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 25 to 37. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 22. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 25 to 40. Lows 14 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 25 to

39. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 12 to 24. Highs 23 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 28 36 28 34 / 70 100 90 60

CAZ327-141100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the late evening and

early morning. Chance of rain after midnight, then snow and rain

likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times late in the

night. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 21 to 31. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 43 inches. Snow level 7900 feet.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

45 inches. Snow level 7900 feet. Lows 23 to 31. Southwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 39.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 30 to 42. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 29 to

41. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 36 28 35 / 80 100 100 60

Shaver Lake 35 42 33 41 / 70 100 100 60

Lake Wishon 30 41 30 40 / 70 100 100 60

CAZ328-141100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times late

in the night. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 47 inches. Highs 24 to 36. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow and rain in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation up to 49 inches. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 22 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 22 to 36.

Lows 9 to 21.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 22 to 36. Lows 9 to 21.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 21 to 35. Lows 9 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 20 to 34. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 8 to 20. Highs 19 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 50 33 49 / 60 100 100 70

CAZ329-141100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of rain and snow late in the night. Snow may be

heavy at times late in the night. Lows 28 to 40. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 28 inches. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 33 to

43. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 49.

Lows 24 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 36 to 48. Lows 24 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 35 to 47. Lows 24 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 35 to 47. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 23 to 35. Highs 33 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 34 41 33 40 / 70 100 100 60

CAZ330-141100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of snow and rain late in the night. Snow may be heavy at

times late in the night. Lows 14 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 43 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 27 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 39 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Lows 16 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely

in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 27. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 43.

Lows 10 to 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 24 to 43. Lows 11 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 10 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 23 to

41. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 9 to 29. Highs 22 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 41 30 40 / 70 100 100 70

CAZ331-141100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow late in the

night. Snow may be heavy at times late in the night. Lows 25 to

39. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to

55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 40 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

showers and snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 36 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 26 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 6200 feet. Highs

34 to 44. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 48.

Lows 22 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 22 to 36. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 37. Highs 34 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 49 33 48 / 60 100 100 60

CAZ332-141100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the night. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows 42 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 42 38 40 / 40 100 90 50

Kernville 42 56 44 55 / 40 100 90 50

Lake Isabella 46 56 47 54 / 40 100 90 50

Weldon 44 56 46 55 / 30 100 90 50

CAZ333-141100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the night.

Lows 37 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 34 to 44. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 53.

CAZ334-141100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows 41 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

37 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 37 to 45. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 49 42 45 / 30 90 90 60

Tehachapi 41 52 42 48 / 20 90 90 50

Twin Oaks 47 54 48 51 / 30 100 90 50

CAZ335-141100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 47 59 45 53 / 20 90 90 40

CAZ336-141100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

late in the night. Lows 41 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 61. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 47 40 44 / 20 90 90 40

Frazier Park 37 51 36 49 / 20 90 90 40

CAZ337-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly

cloudy late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 49 61 51 64 / 10 90 80 30

Ridgecrest 48 62 51 66 / 10 90 70 30

CAZ338-141100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the west 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 46 57 48 58 / 10 90 90 40

CAZ339-141100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 56 51 58 / 0 80 80 30

California City 47 59 49 60 / 10 80 80 40

Edwards AFB 47 61 51 61 / 10 80 80 30

Rosamond 47 59 49 60 / 10 80 80 30

