CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

_____

065 FPUS56 KHNX 220801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ300-230000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow late

in the morning. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain early in

the afternoon, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow late

in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight

chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 30 to 36. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations.

Snow level 2100 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing

to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

40 to 48. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to

38. Highs 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 45 to 51. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 51 36 48 / 30 30 40

$$

CAZ301-230000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 34 48 / 30 40 40

$$

CAZ302-230000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 33 49 / 40 50 60

Merced 51 34 48 / 40 50 50

Chowchilla 51 34 48 / 50 50 60

Madera 51 34 49 / 40 50 60

Firebaugh 52 33 51 / 40 30 50

Mendota 51 33 51 / 30 30 50

$$

CAZ303-230000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 51 34 48 / 50 60 60

Le Grand 51 34 48 / 50 60 60

$$

CAZ304-230000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 33 49 / 30 20 50

Avenal 50 35 50 / 20 10 40

$$

CAZ305-230000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 33 51 / 30 20 40

Five Points 52 33 52 / 40 30 50

NAS Lemoore 51 33 51 / 30 30 50

Kettleman City 51 34 51 / 20 10 30

$$

CAZ306-230000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 50 33 50 / 50 50 70

Kingsburg 50 33 51 / 50 50 60

Sanger 50 33 49 / 40 60 70

Kerman 51 33 51 / 40 50 60

Caruthers 51 33 51 / 40 40 60

$$

CAZ307-230000-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 50 34 48 / 50 60 60

Fresno 51 35 50 / 40 60 60

$$

CAZ308-230000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and

snow late in the morning. Chance of rain and snow early in the

afternoon, then slight chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 45 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs

46 to 54. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 33 49 / 40 50 60

Merced 51 34 48 / 40 50 50

Chowchilla 51 34 48 / 50 50 60

Madera 51 34 49 / 40 50 60

$$

CAZ309-230000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain late in the

morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 32 51 / 30 30 40

Buttonwillow 51 32 53 / 30 20 40

$$

CAZ310-230000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow early in the

morning. Slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then chance

of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 32 51 / 50 40 60

Allensworth 51 32 51 / 50 40 50

Wasco 50 33 52 / 50 30 40

Delano 50 33 51 / 50 40 50

McFarland 50 33 51 / 50 30 50

Shafter 50 33 52 / 40 20 40

$$

CAZ311-230000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 51 32 52 / 30 30 50

Hanford 51 33 53 / 40 40 50

Corcoran 51 32 51 / 40 40 60

$$

CAZ312-230000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow early in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 49 33 49 / 50 60 70

Dinuba 49 33 49 / 40 60 70

Visalia 50 33 51 / 40 60 60

Exeter 49 33 50 / 40 60 70

Tulare 50 33 51 / 40 60 70

Lindsay 48 33 49 / 40 60 70

Porterville 48 33 49 / 40 50 60

$$

CAZ313-230000-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Chance of rain early in the afternoon, then

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 48 to 54. South winds 10 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs 48 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 50 to 58. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 36 50 / 30 20 40

$$

CAZ314-230000-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow early in

the morning, then slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 49 35 51 / 40 20 30

$$

CAZ315-230000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain early in

the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow late in the

morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 48 33 50 / 50 40 50

$$

CAZ316-230000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 52. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 49 to 55. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 58. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 48 32 49 / 50 20 50

Lamont 49 33 51 / 50 20 40

Mettler 48 31 49 / 40 20 40

$$

CAZ317-230000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning, then chance of rain

and snow early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 1100 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow likely

and chance of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 1200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 1100 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow with rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 28 36 / 60 80 80

$$

CAZ318-230000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow late in the

morning. Chance of snow early in the afternoon, then snow likely

late in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 30 to 40. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up

to 11 inches. Lows 20 to 28. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 8 inches. Highs 29 to 37.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 2700 feet. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows 26 to 33. Highs 35 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 34 to 42.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 41 22 39 / 70 90 80

Bass Lake 33 20 33 / 70 90 80

$$

CAZ319-230000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of snow early in the

morning. Slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Snow level 1300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 1200 feet. Highs

40 to 46. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 49.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 53. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 45 to 51. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 34 45 / 60 70 70

Three Rivers 45 26 45 / 50 70 80

Springville 40 26 40 / 50 70 80

Tule River Reservation 43 31 43 / 60 70 80

$$

CAZ320-230000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 8 inches. Lows

20 to 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 29 to 39.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3200 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

and chance of rain in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 24 to 32. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43. Lows

26 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 39 29 37 / 50 80 80

$$

CAZ321-230000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

CAZ322-230000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 29 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 31 to 39.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

and rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3700 feet. Highs

37 to 43. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 41. Lows

28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 47. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 30 to 36. Highs 36 to 44. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 25 17 27 / 60 70 80

$$

CAZ323-230000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, colder. Slight chance of snow early in the

morning, then chance of snow late in the morning. Snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 7 to 21. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 9 inches. Near steady

temperature around 9. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Highs 9 to 21.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 13. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 28. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 22 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 9 to 21. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 20 to 32. Lows 9 to

21.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 18 -3 19 / 70 80 70

Wawona 31 17 30 / 80 90 80

Hetch Hetchy 32 20 31 / 70 90 80

$$

CAZ324-230000-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow late in the

morning. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

24 to 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 23 to 29.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 29 to 35. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow. Lows 22 to 28. Highs 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 20 29 / 70 90 80

$$

CAZ325-230000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Colder. Slight chance of snow early in the morning, then

chance of snow late in the morning. Snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 24 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of

2 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches. Highs 24 to

32. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 30 to 38. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 40.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 22 to 28. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 34 to 40. Lows 21 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

$$

CAZ326-230000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy, colder. Slight chance of snow early in the

morning, then chance of snow late in the morning. Snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Highs 5 to 19.

West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

11 inches. Near steady temperature around 6. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 8 inches.

Highs 7 to 19. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 10. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 15 to 27. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 17. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 31. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 19 to 31. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 18.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19. Chance of snow

80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 15 7 14 / 80 80 80

$$

CAZ327-230000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches. Highs 9 to 21. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Lows

zero to 12 above. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 11 to 23.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 13. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 29. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 22 to 32. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 31.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 8 to 18. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 22 to 32. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 10 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 19 to 29. Chance of snow 80 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 16 9 17 / 80 90 80

Shaver Lake 25 15 25 / 60 90 80

Lake Wishon 22 10 23 / 70 80 80

$$

CAZ328-230000-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs zero to 14 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 75 mph decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 9 below to

3 above zero. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

Highs 3 to 15. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 5. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 12 to 24. South winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 14. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 14 to 26. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 2 to 12. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 28.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 2 to 12.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 16 to 28.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 3 to 13. Highs

11 to 23. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 30 10 30 / 50 60 80

$$

CAZ329-230000-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 15 to

27. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Near steady

temperature around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 17 to 29. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 20. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 34. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 26 to 36. Lows

16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 25 13 27 / 60 80 80

$$

CAZ330-230000-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 2 to 22. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Near steady temperature around 4. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Highs 5 to 23. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 10. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 14 to 30. South winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 15 to 31. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 2 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 18 to 32. Lows

3 to 21.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 3 to 23. Highs 14 to 30.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 19 8 22 / 60 70 80

$$

CAZ331-230000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, colder. Partly sunny. Chance of snow early in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the late morning and early

afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs 15 to 27.

West winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 60 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature around 14. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs

17 to 29. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 19. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 34. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 9 to 23.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 34. Lows

11 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 36. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 13 to 27. Highs 24 to 34. Chance of snow

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 30 13 32 / 60 60 80

$$

CAZ332-230000-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Chance of snow early

in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the late morning

and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

24 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3700 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 22 19 25 / 50 50 60

Kernville 37 23 39 / 40 40 50

Lake Isabella 38 27 39 / 40 40 50

Weldon 38 26 40 / 30 30 50

$$

CAZ333-230000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early in

the morning, then slight chance of snow in the late morning and

early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs

24 to 34. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

20 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs 31 to 41.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. Lows

23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 43. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

31 to 41. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ334-230000-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

31 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

24 to 32. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph

decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 45. Lows

28 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 24 33 / 60 30 60

Tehachapi 31 21 35 / 50 30 60

Twin Oaks 34 27 37 / 40 30 50

$$

CAZ335-230000-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow through the

day. Chance of rain early in the afternoon, then slight chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 34 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow likely and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level

2700 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 46. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 40 26 41 / 40 20 50

$$

CAZ336-230000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow until late

afternoon. Chance of rain early in the afternoon, then slight

chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 43.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

2600 feet. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 4100 feet. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

35 to 47. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 29 20 32 / 50 20 70

Frazier Park 33 15 36 / 40 20 60

$$

CAZ337-230000-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs 42 to 48. West winds

25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Snow level 2300 feet. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 31 48 / 0 0 10

Ridgecrest 48 30 49 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ338-230000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Colder. Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

41. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 23 to 29. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs 36 to 44.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42. Lows

27 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 34. Highs 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 42 28 44 / 20 20 50

$$

CAZ339-230000-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 31 43 / 0 0 20

California City 44 28 45 / 20 10 40

Edwards AFB 45 27 46 / 10 10 30

Rosamond 45 26 45 / 20 10 30

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather