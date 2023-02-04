CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023 _____ 831 FPUS56 KHNX 040801 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. CAZ300-050000- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 58 to 63. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 63 48 55 \/ 20 90 40 $$ CAZ301-050000- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 64 46 57 \/ 20 90 40 $$ CAZ302-050000- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 64 45 57 \/ 20 90 50 Merced 65 46 57 \/ 20 90 50 Chowchilla 66 46 57 \/ 20 90 50 Madera 66 46 57 \/ 10 80 50 Firebaugh 66 45 59 \/ 20 90 40 Mendota 66 45 59 \/ 20 80 40 $$ CAZ303-050000- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 65 46 57 \/ 20 90 60 Le Grand 65 46 57 \/ 20 90 60 $$ CAZ304-050000- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 66 44 57 \/ 10 80 30 Avenal 66 46 58 \/ 10 60 20 $$ CAZ305-050000- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 67 45 60 \/ 10 70 20 Five Points 68 46 60 \/ 20 70 30 NAS Lemoore 67 46 60 \/ 10 70 30 Kettleman City 68 47 60 \/ 10 50 20 $$ CAZ306-050000- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 66 46 59 \/ 10 80 50 Kingsburg 66 46 59 \/ 10 80 50 Sanger 66 46 58 \/ 10 80 50 Kerman 67 46 59 \/ 10 80 50 Caruthers 67 46 59 \/ 10 80 40 $$ CAZ307-050000- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 66 47 57 \/ 10 80 50 Fresno 66 48 58 \/ 10 80 50 $$ CAZ308-050000- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 67. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 64 45 57 \/ 20 90 50 Merced 65 46 57 \/ 20 90 50 Chowchilla 66 46 57 \/ 20 90 50 Madera 66 46 57 \/ 10 80 50 $$ CAZ309-050000- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 68 46 60 \/ 10 60 30 Buttonwillow 68 46 61 \/ 10 40 30 $$ CAZ310-050000- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 67 46 59 \/ 10 60 40 Allensworth 67 46 59 \/ 10 60 40 Wasco 67 46 59 \/ 10 40 30 Delano 67 46 59 \/ 10 50 40 McFarland 67 46 59 \/ 10 40 40 Shafter 68 46 59 \/ 10 30 30 $$ CAZ311-050000- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 67 46 60 \/ 10 70 30 Hanford 68 47 60 \/ 10 70 40 Corcoran 67 46 60 \/ 10 70 40 $$ CAZ312-050000- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 66 46 57 \/ 10 80 50 Dinuba 66 46 57 \/ 10 80 50 Visalia 66 46 58 \/ 10 80 50 Exeter 66 48 57 \/ 10 80 50 Tulare 66 47 59 \/ 0 70 50 Lindsay 66 48 57 \/ 10 70 50 Porterville 66 49 57 \/ 10 60 50 $$ CAZ313-050000- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 66 48 58 \/ 10 30 20 $$ CAZ314-050000- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 67 48 59 \/ 0 20 20 $$ CAZ315-050000- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 66 47 57 \/ 10 50 40 $$ CAZ316-050000- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 68 47 57 \/ 0 30 30 Lamont 68 47 58 \/ 0 20 20 Mettler 66 46 57 \/ 0 20 20 $$ CAZ317-050000- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 59 41 47 \/ 10 90 80 $$ CAZ318-050000- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Highs 40 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to 31. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 51 to 63. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 61 36 49 \/ 10 90 80 Bass Lake 56 34 43 \/ 10 90 80 $$ CAZ319-050000- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 64 46 54 \/ 10 90 60 Three Rivers 65 44 54 \/ 0 80 70 Springville 61 42 49 \/ 10 70 60 Tule River Reservation 64 47 52 \/ 10 70 70 $$ CAZ320-050000- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43. Highs 50 to 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 56 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 60 43 48 \/ 0 90 70 $$ CAZ321-050000- South End Sierra Foothills- 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ CAZ322-050000- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 51 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 52 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 52 35 39 \/ 0 70 70 $$ CAZ323-050000- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers and rain showers in the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 32 inches. Lows 15 to 27. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 80 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 44 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 7 to 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 31. Highs 33 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 42 13 31 \/ 10 90 80 Wawona 53 31 41 \/ 10 100 80 Hetch Hetchy 55 34 41 \/ 10 100 90 $$ CAZ324-050000- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Lows 29 to 35. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow level 4300 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 20 to 26. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. Highs 47 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 54 33 40 \/ 10 100 80 $$ CAZ325-050000- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 29 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 20 to 28. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 40. Highs 47 to 60. $$ CAZ326-050000- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 44. South winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 26 inches. Lows 13 to 25. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 36 inches. Highs 20 to 32. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 4 to 16. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 23 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 28. Highs 30 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 38 22 27 \/ 10 90 80 $$ CAZ327-050000- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Lows 16 to 26. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 35 inches. Highs 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 7 to 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 30. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 42 23 29 \/ 0 90 80 Shaver Lake 48 29 36 \/ 0 90 80 Lake Wishon 47 26 35 \/ 0 90 80 $$ CAZ328-050000- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 25 inches. Lows 9 to 21. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 34 inches. Highs 18 to 30. West winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows zero to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 19 to 33. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 25. Highs 26 to 43. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 55 27 42 \/ 0 80 70 $$ CAZ329-050000- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow level 6700 feet. Lows 24 to 36. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Snow level 4700 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 15 to 25. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 41 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Highs 46 to 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 50 29 38 \/ 0 90 70 $$ CAZ330-050000- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Rain showers and slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely and rain showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 10 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 36 inches. Highs 20 to 36. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 26. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 29 to 50. Lows 12 to 34. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 46 26 34 \/ 0 80 70 $$ CAZ331-050000- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 7200 feet. Lows 22 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 24 inches. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 28. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 31. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 22 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 56 29 44 \/ 10 70 70 $$ CAZ332-050000- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 50 33 37 \/ 0 50 50 Kernville 63 39 51 \/ 0 40 40 Lake Isabella 64 42 51 \/ 0 40 40 Weldon 64 41 51 \/ 0 40 40 $$ CAZ333-050000- Piute Walker Basin- 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Near steady temperature around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 44. Highs 48 to 62. $$ CAZ334-050000- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 49 to 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 55 to 63. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 56 39 44 \/ 0 30 30 Tehachapi 59 36 45 \/ 0 30 30 Twin Oaks 61 43 48 \/ 0 30 30 $$ CAZ335-050000- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 46. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 63. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 62 41 51 \/ 0 20 20 $$ CAZ336-050000- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 45. Highs 52 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 56 37 44 \/ 0 20 20 Frazier Park 59 33 48 \/ 0 20 20 $$ CAZ337-050000- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. West winds 20 to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 64 44 59 \/ 0 10 10 Ridgecrest 64 41 62 \/ 0 10 10 $$ CAZ338-050000- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 51 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 55 to 63. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 64. Lows around 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 63 43 54 \/ 0 20 20 $$ CAZ339-050000- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1201 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Randsburg 61 46 55 \/ 0 10 10 California City 64 41 57 \/ 0 10 10 Edwards AFB 64 42 58 \/ 0 0 0 Rosamond 65 42 57 \/ 0 10 10 $$