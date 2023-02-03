CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023

_____

429 FPUS56 KHNX 030801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ300-040000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

54 to 60. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 58 44 62 / 30 0 60

$$

CAZ301-040000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 41 63 / 20 0 50

$$

CAZ302-040000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 38 63 / 20 0 50

Merced 61 38 64 / 10 0 40

Chowchilla 63 38 65 / 10 0 30

Madera 64 38 65 / 0 0 30

Firebaugh 63 38 65 / 10 0 40

Mendota 63 39 65 / 10 0 30

$$

CAZ303-040000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 62 38 64 / 10 0 40

Le Grand 63 38 65 / 10 0 30

$$

CAZ304-040000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 43 65 / 0 0 30

Avenal 64 43 65 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ305-040000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 40 67 / 0 0 20

Five Points 64 38 67 / 0 0 20

NAS Lemoore 65 38 66 / 0 0 20

Kettleman City 65 42 67 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ306-040000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 64 37 65 / 0 0 10

Kingsburg 64 37 65 / 0 0 10

Sanger 64 38 65 / 0 0 20

Kerman 64 37 66 / 0 0 30

Caruthers 64 37 66 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ307-040000-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 64 41 65 / 0 0 20

Fresno 65 41 65 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ308-040000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 38 63 / 20 0 50

Merced 61 38 64 / 10 0 40

Chowchilla 63 38 65 / 10 0 30

Madera 64 38 65 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ309-040000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 38 67 / 0 0 10

Buttonwillow 66 38 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-040000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 35 66 / 0 0 10

Allensworth 64 36 66 / 0 0 10

Wasco 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

Delano 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

McFarland 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-040000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 37 66 / 0 0 10

Hanford 66 38 67 / 0 0 10

Corcoran 64 36 66 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ312-040000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 64 38 65 / 0 0 10

Dinuba 64 38 65 / 0 0 10

Visalia 64 37 65 / 0 0 10

Exeter 64 40 66 / 0 0 10

Tulare 64 37 66 / 0 0 10

Lindsay 64 40 66 / 0 0 10

Porterville 64 42 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-040000-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 44 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-040000-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 65 42 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-040000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 64 40 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-040000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 65 41 68 / 0 0 0

Lamont 66 40 68 / 0 0 0

Mettler 64 41 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-040000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 40 59 / 10 0 40

$$

CAZ318-040000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Light snow accumulations. Lows

36 to 42. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

40 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 27 to 33. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 60 36 62 / 0 0 30

Bass Lake 54 35 56 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ319-040000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 42 64 / 0 0 20

Three Rivers 64 42 66 / 0 0 10

Springville 59 41 61 / 0 0 10

Tule River Reservation 62 46 65 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ320-040000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 36 to 44. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

40. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56. Lows

29 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 58 43 60 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ321-040000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ322-040000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Lows

in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 49 36 53 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ323-040000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 41. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 45. South winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 29. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows 8 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

26. Highs 32 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 42.

Lows 11 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 37 14 42 / 10 0 30

Wawona 50 33 54 / 0 0 30

Hetch Hetchy 51 35 54 / 10 0 50

$$

CAZ324-040000-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 30 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows 21 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

34. Highs 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

Lows 24 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 35 53 / 0 0 30

$$

CAZ325-040000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and chance of snow showers

in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 32 to 38. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations. Snow level 4800 feet. Highs 36 to 44. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers in the evening. Lows 21 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to

35. Highs 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

Lows 24 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

$$

CAZ326-040000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 45. South

winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 16 to 26.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 20 to 32. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows 5 to 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 23.

Highs 29 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 41.

Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 34 23 39 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ327-040000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 48. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 18 to

28. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 25 to 35. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows 8 to 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to

25. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 12 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 26 43 / 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 47 32 49 / 0 0 20

Lake Wishon 44 28 48 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ328-040000-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 41. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 13 to 23.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

60 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 30. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows zero to 12 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 20.

Highs 25 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 7 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 28 54 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ329-040000-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 38 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

6600 feet. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers in the morning,

then snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 5100 feet. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to

33. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 47 33 51 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ330-040000-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 27 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 49. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers and rain

showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6700 feet. Lows

13 to 31. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

20 to 36. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 1 to 21. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 29.

Highs 28 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 8 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 43 29 47 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ331-040000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 38 to 50. West winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 37. West winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Snow showers likely and chance of

rain showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 31 to 41. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 33.

Highs 38 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 32.

Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 54 28 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-040000-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 34 52 / 0 0 0

Kernville 61 36 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 62 38 65 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 37 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-040000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 34 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

39 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38.

Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

Highs 46 to 54.

$$

CAZ334-040000-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 38 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.

Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 37 57 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 33 60 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 39 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-040000-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 40 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 60 39 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-040000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 55 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning. Highs 44 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.

Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 38 57 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 56 33 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-040000-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the west 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 38 64 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 62 35 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-040000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 60 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-040000-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 41 61 / 0 0 0

California City 61 33 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 31 65 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 61 32 65 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather