CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023

_____

342 FPUS56 KMTR 171001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-180100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 53 41 52 / 30 30

$$

CAZ503-180100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ502-180100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ506-180100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 63 37 60 / 30 30

San Rafael 44 58 43 58 / 20 20

Napa 41 59 40 58 / 10 10

$$

CAZ504-180100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 59 40 56 / 10 10

$$

CAZ006-180100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 56 45 56 / 10 10

Ocean Beach 46 56 45 55 / 10 10

$$

CAZ509-180100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-180100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 58 47 59 / 10

Oakland 45 58 45 58 / 10

Fremont 43 59 44 60 / 10

Redwood City 44 60 44 60 / 10

Mountain View 44 60 46 60 /

$$

CAZ510-180100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 62 43 61 / 10

Livermore 41 59 42 60 /

$$

CAZ513-180100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 44 61 46 62 /

Morgan Hill 41 62 42 61 /

$$

CAZ512-180100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ515-180100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ514-180100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ529-180100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 61 42 60 / 10

$$

CAZ530-180100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 56 44 57 /

Big Sur 44 60 43 56 /

$$

CAZ528-180100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 58 44 59 /

Carmel Valley 42 57 42 57 /

Hollister 42 60 42 60 /

$$

CAZ516-180100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 65 42 62 /

$$

CAZ517-180100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-180100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 63 39 60 /

$$

