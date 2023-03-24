CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

276 FPUS56 KMTR 241001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 52 37 53 / 10

CAZ503-250100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ502-250100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ506-250100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 57 33 60 / 20

San Rafael 40 56 38 58 / 10

Napa 37 57 35 58 / 10

CAZ504-250100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 37 54 37 56 / 10

CAZ006-250100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 56 40 57 /

Ocean Beach 43 55 41 56 /

CAZ509-250100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-250100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 57 42 57 / 10

Oakland 42 57 40 58 /

Fremont 40 57 37 58 /

Redwood City 41 57 40 58 / 10

Mountain View 42 56 40 57 / 10

CAZ510-250100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 58 36 60 /

Livermore 36 57 34 58 / 10

CAZ513-250100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 57 38 58 / 10

Morgan Hill 37 57 36 57 / 10

CAZ512-250100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ515-250100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

CAZ514-250100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

CAZ529-250100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 57 37 57 / 10

CAZ530-250100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 55 40 55 / 10

Big Sur 39 53 38 54 / 20

CAZ528-250100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 57 37 57 / 10

Carmel Valley 37 54 36 55 / 20

Hollister 37 56 35 57 / 20

CAZ516-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 57 35 58 / 10

CAZ517-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

CAZ518-250100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s

to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and snow. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 34 55 33 56 / 20

