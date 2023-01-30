CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023

_____

131 FPUS56 KMTR 301101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-310200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 34 52 35 54 / 20

$$

CAZ503-310200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-310200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ506-310200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the 30s. North

winds 35 to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. North winds 35 to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 30 55 28 58 / 20

San Rafael 35 53 35 55 / 30

Napa 34 52 33 56 / 20

$$

CAZ504-310200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 34 49 37 56 / 20

$$

CAZ006-310200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 37 53 38 55 / 30

Ocean Beach 38 54 38 56 / 30

$$

CAZ509-310200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-310200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 39 54 38 56 / 30

Oakland 35 53 35 56 / 30

Fremont 31 52 31 56 / 30

Redwood City 34 53 34 56 / 30

Mountain View 34 52 33 56 / 30

$$

CAZ510-310200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 31 51 32 55 / 20

Livermore 29 50 28 55 / 30

$$

CAZ513-310200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 34 54 32 58 / 40

Morgan Hill 30 53 29 57 / 50

$$

CAZ512-310200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ515-310200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ514-310200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

$$

CAZ529-310200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 33 54 32 57 / 40

$$

CAZ530-310200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 36 55 35 57 / 50

Big Sur 39 53 40 56 / 60

$$

CAZ528-310200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 34 56 31 58 / 50

Carmel Valley 36 55 36 58 / 60

Hollister 33 54 30 57 / 50

$$

CAZ516-310200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 56 31 59 / 60

$$

CAZ517-310200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-310200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread

frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 54 28 57 / 50

$$

_____

