CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023

_____

377 FPUS56 KSGX 181005

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

CAZ552-182115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly

cloudy this afternoon. Highs 61 to 64 at the beaches to

64 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 68. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 50. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 81 at the beaches to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to

72 at the beaches to 73 to 76 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-182115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly

cloudy this afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds southeast

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 49. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 49. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 76 towards the

coast to 77 to 81 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 87 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

84 to 88 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ043-182115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs 61 to 64 near the coast to

64 inland. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 51. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 65 near the coast to 66 inland. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 49. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 80 near the coast to

82 to 85 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 78 near the coast to 81 to

84 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70 near the coast to 75 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ050-182115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds

south 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

CAZ048-182115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs

65 to 69. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 71. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 82. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ057-182115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 67. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 75.

$$

CAZ055-182115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 24 to 33 above 6000 feet to 31 to 38 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to

55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to

34 to 41 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet

to 62 to 71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 65 to 73 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70 above 6000 feet to 69 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 69 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 66 to

76 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-182115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 67. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to

65 mph...becoming 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds

west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

$$

CAZ058-182115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs 57 to 66. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

31 to 38. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

$$

CAZ060-182115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust. Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Areas of blowing dust. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 73. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ065-182115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust. Highs around 69 through the pass to 76 to

81 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 46 to 49 through the pass to

54 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 35 to

45 mph. Gusts to 70 mph...becoming 65 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 through the pass to 80 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 through the pass

to 57 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to

83 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 through the pass to 85 to 88 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to

89 to 92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 91 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 89 to

93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-182115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows 51 to 55. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 91. Areas of winds north

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

CAZ062-182115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

305 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 56.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 95.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather