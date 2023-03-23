CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

540 FPUS56 KSGX 230924

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

CAZ552-232130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. Areas

of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 45 to 48. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 64. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 46 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 59.

$$

CAZ554-232130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. Areas

of winds southeast 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 42 to 46. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming west

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 45 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 62.

$$

CAZ043-232130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds west 10 mph becoming

southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 64. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 near the coast to

69 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 near the coast to

66 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ050-232130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 59 in the western valleys to 50 to

55 near the foothills. Areas of winds south 10 mph becoming west

with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the

foothills. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 42. Areas of winds west

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 57 to 62 near the foothills. Areas of winds southeast to

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the western valleys to

58 to 63 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 59 in the western valleys to 51 to

56 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-232130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of

winds southeast to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 64. Areas of winds north

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 59.

$$

CAZ057-232130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 56. Snow level

5000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 49 to 55. Snow level

4500 feet.

$$

CAZ055-232130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 42 above

6000 feet to 40 to 48 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 14 to 24 above

6000 feet to 24 to 33 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 46 above 6000 feet to 45 to

53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24 above 6000 feet to

23 to 31 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 44 to

52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 45 above 6000 feet to 46 to

54 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 50 above 6000 feet to 50 to

58 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 41 to 48 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-232130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52. Snow level 5000 feet

this afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 22 to 32. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 55. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight

chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 44 to

54. Snow level 5000 feet.

$$

CAZ058-232130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 42 to

52. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 29 to 37. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs 44 to 53. Snow level 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

CAZ060-232130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 34 to 38.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

50 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 63. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

$$

CAZ065-232130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56 through the pass to 63 to

67 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around

44 through the pass to 47 to 51 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 61 through the pass to 66 to 70 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 through the pass to

47 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 through the pass to

65 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass to 66 to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 through the pass to 69 to

73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to

73 to 77 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 56 through the pass to 63 to 67 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

$$

CAZ061-232130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ062-232130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

224 AM PDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 70. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 45 to 52.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

55 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71.

$$

