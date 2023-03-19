CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

179 FPUS56 KSGX 191002

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

CAZ552-191115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 67. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 50 to 53.

Areas of winds southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. Areas of

winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows around 50. Areas

of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. Areas of

winds south 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Very

windy. Lows 45 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 63.

$$

CAZ554-191115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 50 to 53.

Areas of winds southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to 64. Areas of winds

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows around 50. Areas

of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. Areas of

winds southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming

southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Very windy. Lows 44 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs 56 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 42 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 65.

$$

CAZ043-191115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 near the coast to

67 inland. Light winds becoming southwest 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 50 to 54.

Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 61. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of

winds west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 61. Areas of

winds south 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Very windy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs

around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 61.

$$

CAZ050-191115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 44 to 52.

Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 63 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the

foothills. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of

winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 59 to 62 in the

western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Areas of winds

south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs 56 to 59 in the western valleys to 49 to 54 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59 in the western valleys

to 51 to 56 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61 in the western valleys

to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61 in the western valleys

to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-191115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 69. Areas of winds east

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

42 to 51. Areas of winds south to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of

winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 55 to 59. Areas of

winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Windy. Lows 36 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs

52 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 36 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 62.

$$

CAZ057-191115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds east

10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog

overnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds southwest 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to

46. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 51 to 57. Snow level 5000 feet

in the morning. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Areas

of fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Very

windy. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Areas of

fog. Highs 47 to 54. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59.

$$

CAZ055-191115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to 58 below

6000 feet. Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 7000 feet this afternoon. Areas of winds

south 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog

overnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to 33 to

42 below 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

above 8000 feet...becoming 7000 feet. Areas of winds southwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs

40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 46 to 55 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 6500 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 29 above 6000 feet to 29 to

37 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet

to 41 to 49 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming

5500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 40 to 50 mph

with gusts to 75 mph...becoming 50 to 60 mph with gusts to 90 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow and rain

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Areas

of fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Strong

winds. Lows 20 to 30. Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 31 to

40 above 6000 feet to 37 to 44 below 6000 feet. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 45 above 6000 feet to

43 to 50 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 38 to 48 above 6000 feet

to 46 to 52 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to 43 to 51 below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-191115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog

overnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level above 8000 feet...

becoming 7500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 58. Snow level 6500 feet.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 6000 feet...

becoming 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Snow level

5500 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Areas of fog. Strong winds. Lows 23 to

33. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers, showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Windy. Highs 39 to 49. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 47 to 55.

$$

CAZ058-191115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds southeast

10 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 45. Areas

of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs 48 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Patchy fog.

Lows 32 to 40. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas

of fog in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 55. Areas of winds south 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then showers overnight. Areas of fog. Very windy. Lows

28 to 37. Snow level 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain and snow

showers. Areas of fog. Windy. Highs 40 to 49. Snow level

4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Windy. Lows 28 to 37. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 47 to 55.

$$

CAZ060-191115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 69. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds south

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph becoming south

20 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Areas of winds south

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 to 55 mph with

gusts to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Very

windy. Lows 34 to 38. Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 60. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

$$

CAZ065-191115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 through the pass to 72 to

75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north to

10 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 51 through the pass to 54 to 57 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 61 through the pass to 69 to 73 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows around 46 through the pass to 51 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 55 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs around 58 through the pass to 61 to

65 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Very windy. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs around 53 through the pass to 59 to 62 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 57 through the pass to 64 to 67 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 60 through the pass to 66 to 70 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 through the pass to

65 to 68 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-191115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 54. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast

and...becoming 50 to 60 mph with gusts to 90 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Strong winds. Lows 44 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ062-191115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

302 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Areas of winds east to

10 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 75. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 71. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

southwest and...becoming 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 80 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Strong winds.

Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Windy. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 72.

$$

