CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

223 FPUS56 KSTO 240723

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-242300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...79 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

84 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 52 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-242300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 73 higher

elevations...70 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 78 higher elevations...

76 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 36 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-242300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 62. Highs

87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 80 52 87 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 53 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-242300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Highs

87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 52 87 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 52 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 50 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-242300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

84 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 81 52 86 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 51 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-242300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 49 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-242300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 80 49 85 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 81 52 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-242300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher

elevations...77 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

81 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 61 45 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-242300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

79 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 70 52 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-242300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Highs

79 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 71 47 78 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 73 49 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-242300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...62 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

66 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 76 37 78 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 68 28 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-242300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1223 AM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...62 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...41 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...68 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs 65 to

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 61 43 68 / 0 0 0

