CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 15 2023

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 75 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs

37 to 47. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

45 to 55.

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

64. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

48 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 43 to 48.

Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

19 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

52 to 62.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the morning. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 16 to

26.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

43 to 53.

