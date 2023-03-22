CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

_____

442 FPUS55 KREV 221031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 11 to 21. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 28 to 33.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Highs 32 to

37. Lows 17 to 27.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level rising to

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 52. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 26 to 31. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

16 to 26.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 23 to 33.

$$

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 14 to 24. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

12 to 22.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Highs

38 to 48. Lows 19 to 29.

$$

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Mar 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 11 to 21.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 1 to 11.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 24 to 34. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 12.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Lows 9 to

19. Highs 29 to 39.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather