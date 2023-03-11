CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

356 FPUS55 KREV 111131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then heavy snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 5 inches with 8 to 14 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to

45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow and rain in the evening, then heavy snow

and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

lake level. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with 8 to

16 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 5 to 11 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows

28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Heavy snow and rain likely. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and heavy snow likely in the

evening, then rain and heavy snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and heavy snow. Highs

37 to 42. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 47. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to 34. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 53. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 47 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

CAZ071-120300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 29 to 34. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to

41. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

24 to 34. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

41 to 51.

CAZ073-120300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then heavy snow

showers with possible rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 7000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches. Highs

35 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Lows

20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and heavy snow. Highs

36 to 46. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

11 to 21.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

Lows 14 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

