CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet
lowering to lake level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs
38 to 48. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph increasing to 100 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers in the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 2 to 12. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 19 to 24. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 4 to 14. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers. Highs 19 to 24. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Lows 6 to 16. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 23 to 28. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 28 to 33. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 32 to 37. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 30 to 35. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-220300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 39. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 13 to 23. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 16 to 26. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 38 to 48. $$ CAZ071-220300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows 10 to 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 27 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 11 to 21. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 41. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 9 to 19. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to 46. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 35 to 45. $$ CAZ073-220300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Tue Feb 21 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 100 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 105 mph decreasing to 70 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 17 to 27. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 5 below to 5 above zero. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 16 to 26. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 24 to 34. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows zero to 10 above zero. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow. Lows 2 to 12. Highs 29 to 39.

$$