382 FPUS55 KREV 121131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 5 to 15. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph

decreasing to 70 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 21 to 26.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 75 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 8 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 24 to 34. Lows 1 to

11.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 42.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

11 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

39 to 49.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

56. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 2 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 7 to

17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 48.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs 31 to

41. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 to 12. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 1 to 11. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 19 to 29.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 85 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 19 to 29. Lows

6 below to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 1 to 11.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 25 to 35. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36.

