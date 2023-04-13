CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

326 FPUS55 KPSR 130753

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1253 AM MST Thu Apr 13 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-131100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1253 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 44 to 54.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 82 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

83 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

CAZ563-567-131100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1253 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1253 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1253 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much

cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy

and much cooler. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening decreasing to

40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 52 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

CAZ560-561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1253 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 68 to 78. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 71 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 67 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

