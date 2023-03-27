CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023

_____

970 FPUS55 KPSR 270757

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1256 AM MST Mon Mar 27 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-271100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1256 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 40 to 50. North

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73. North wind 25 to 35 mph in the morning decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 38 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

$$

CAZ563-567-271100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1256 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 15 to

25 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 62 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

$$

CAZ566-271100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1256 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-271100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1256 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 64 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 42 to

53. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 53 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 63 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

$$

CAZ560-561-271100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1256 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 50 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 29 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 46 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 59 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 79.

$$

