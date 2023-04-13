CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

249 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

249 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest early this afternoon, then shifting to the west late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

249 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

249 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

249 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

249 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

249 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

