CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

236 AM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 8 to 13 ft at 8 seconds expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35

kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas will experience conditions hazardous to Small

Craft through Saturday afternoon. Gales with very steep and

hazardous seas possible south of Gold Beach Saturday evening and

overnight.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Saturday to 4

PM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

