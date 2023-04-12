CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

_____

586 FPUS56 KLOX 121159

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

CAZ087-122315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of west

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

$$

CAZ366-122315-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ367-122315-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ368-122315-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

$$

CAZ362-122315-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ354-122315-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ355-122315-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ350-122315-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ352-122315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Montecito Hills

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle

in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ356-122315-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ357-122315-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ358-122315-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ375-122315-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ374-122315-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ371-122315-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ369-122315-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ370-122315-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ372-122315-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

$$

CAZ373-122315-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-122315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

$$

CAZ088-122315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ383-122315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ382-122315-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ381-122315-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ380-122315-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

7000 to 7500 feet decreasing to 6000 to 6500 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the

lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except around 30 colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid to upper 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 30s to around

40 colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 30s colder

valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ379-122315-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ378-122315-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ377-122315-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s to around 40 except the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys

and slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the

upper 20s to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except around 30 colder valleys

and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ376-122315-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys and

slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-122315-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog with drizzle. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ349-122315-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Patchy

morning drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Patchy drizzle

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ351-122315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Patchy

morning drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Patchy drizzle

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ346-122315-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Patchy

morning drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ340-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming north around 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ341-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ347-122315-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ348-122315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ342-122315-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ345-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly clear with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ343-122315-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ344-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-122315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-122315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-122315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

459 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather