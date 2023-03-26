CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

CAZ087-270045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40

percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ366-270045-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ367-270045-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ368-270045-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ362-270045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ354-270045-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

CAZ355-270045-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

CAZ350-270045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Areas of northwest to north winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ352-270045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Montecito Hills

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, occasionally mixing with snow in the

morning at the higher elevations. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high elevation snow likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ356-270045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely developing after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ357-270045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

..FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s to around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ358-270045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ375-270045-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas of north winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ374-270045-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ371-270045-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of north winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

CAZ369-270045-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ370-270045-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

north winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ372-270045-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ373-270045-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-270045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ088-270045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ383-270045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ382-270045-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ381-270045-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the northeast around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ380-270045-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Areas of northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except 17 to

22 colder valleys and slopes. Areas of northwest to north winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes. East

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. South

winds around 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s except the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s except the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and

slopes. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ379-270045-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs from around 50 at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to around 40. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ378-270045-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower 50s at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except around 30 colder

valleys and slopes. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

and 30s. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ377-270045-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Areas of north

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except

18 to 20 colder valleys and slopes. Areas of north winds 15 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 20s to around 30 colder

valleys and slopes. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the 30s except the mid to

upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to

lower 30s. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ376-270045-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations. Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s except around 30 colder valleys and slopes. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ353-270045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Areas of East winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

around 40 except around 30 colder valleys and slopes. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ349-270045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ351-270045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting

to the north to northeast around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and high elevation snow likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high elevation snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ346-270045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY..Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ340-270045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ341-270045-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ347-270045-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

..FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ348-270045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ342-270045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ345-270045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

East winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ343-270045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around

30. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain developing by the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, tapering off to showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ344-270045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15

mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ038-270045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-270045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ550-270045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

258 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Hall

