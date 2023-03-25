CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

CAZ368-252330-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ362-252330-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ366-252330-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ367-252330-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ372-252330-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph early.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ373-252330-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-252330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ370-252330-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph early.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear in the night and morning,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ369-252330-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ371-252330-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ088-252330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ354-252330-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

CAZ355-252330-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ356-252330-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ357-252330-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ358-252330-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ374-252330-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ375-252330-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph early.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ376-252330-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid to

upper 20s colder valleys and slopes. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the mid to upper 20s colder valleys and slopes. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the

mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the

mid to upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except around 30 colder valleys

and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ377-252330-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except

18 to 23 colder valleys and slopes. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the 30s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except 17 to 22 colder valleys and slopes. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 20s to around 30 colder

valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except 19 to 24 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s except 18 to 23 colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from

the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 20s colder

valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ378-252330-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s except around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40 except around 30 colder valleys and

slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ379-252330-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40 except around 30 colder valleys and

slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ380-252330-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except 19 to

24 colder valleys and slopes. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s except

the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid 20s to around

30 colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s except the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to around 40 except 18 to 23 colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ381-252330-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ382-252330-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ383-252330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ350-252330-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ349-252330-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

CAZ352-252330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Montecito Hills

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ351-252330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ346-252330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ347-252330-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ348-252330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

CAZ353-252330-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ340-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

CAZ341-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ342-252330-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

CAZ343-252330-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ344-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

CAZ345-252330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ038-252330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ087-252330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

CAZ550-252330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-252330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

328 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sirard

www.weather.gov/losangeles

