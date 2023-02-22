CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

CAZ364-230245-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph...decreasing to 15 to 25 with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ365-230245-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ087-230245-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to 55 mph shifting to the west 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest on the west side of the

island and across the higher terrain.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. Winds

strongest on the west side of the island and across the higher

terrain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ362-230245-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...decreasing to 15 to 25 with local

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain developing. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ354-230245-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...decreasing

to 15 to 25 with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds with a 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain developing. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ355-230245-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph...decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain developing. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of showers 30

percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ350-230245-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph...decreasing to 15 to 25 with local gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain developing. Lows around 40.

Southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ349-230245-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph...decreasing to 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ351-230245-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs

in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 60 mph...decreasing to 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing. Snow level 2000 to 2500

feet increasing to 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow...heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 30 to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ352-230245-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 warmer

foothills. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50

mph...decreasing to 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing. Snow level 2000 to 2500

feet increasing to 3000 feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow...heavy at times. Snow level 3500 to 4000

feet increasing to 4500 feet. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow...heavy at times. Lows mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ548-230245-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain...heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ547-230245-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000

to 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain...heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ088-230245-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning,

becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 1000 to 1500

feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph...decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet. Lows in the

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain...heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing

to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ359-230245-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500

to 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ358-230245-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500

to 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ357-230245-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

CAZ356-230245-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph...decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

CAZ363-230245-

Santa Monica Mountains-

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to 60 mph...decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ059-230245-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph...decreasing to 25 to 35

with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

snow with rain likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the morning. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ054-230245-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A chance

of snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs from the upper 30s

and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph

shifting to the west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at

low elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to

the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

30s at high elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55

mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then snow or rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 18

to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 30s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows from

the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-230245-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Highs from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 at high elevations. Northwest winds 30 to

45 mph with gusts to 70 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to

13 to 20 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs from the

upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain likely in the evening,

then snow or rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows from the upper 20s and

30s at low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet increasing to 4500 feet. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. South winds 35 to 50 mph

with gusts to 60 mph. Gusts to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 19 to

26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely and rain in the morning, then snow or rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 15 to 22 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows from the 30s to around 40

at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

30s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s to around 30

in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Highs

from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-230245-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then snow or rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the

30s at high elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Gusts to 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow or rain in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain likely after midnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000

feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows from the lower to mid

30s at low elevations to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then snow or

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow or

rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at low

elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow or rain

likely after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to the lower to mid

20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

from around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-230245-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ341-230245-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 40. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ346-230245-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

CAZ347-230245-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ348-230245-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ343-230245-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

CAZ342-230245-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs

in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and snow in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain orsnow.

Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ344-230245-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain developing with snow likely after midnight.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and snow in the evening, then rain or

snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ345-230245-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then snow or rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow becoming likely. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing. Snow level 2000 to 2500

feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and snow in the evening, then rain or

snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ038-230245-

Cuyama Valley-

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 to 2000

feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain developing likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ549-230245-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing

to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain developing. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 25 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ550-230245-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

336 AM PST Wed Feb 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to

25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain becoming likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain developing. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

