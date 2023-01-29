CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

_____

479 FPUS56 KLOX 291140

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

CAZ364-365-300045-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, Torrance, Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City,

Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-300045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

$$

CAZ362-300045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ354-355-300045-

Ventura County Beaches-Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, Ventura, Camarillo,

and East Ventura

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ350-300045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ349-300045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ351-300045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level lowering to 3000 to 3500

feet. Local snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 to 4000 feet late.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. '

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ352-300045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely, except snow possible on the peaks until

midnight, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level lowering to 3000 to 3500 feet. Local snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet late. Local

snow accumulations up to 1 inch. High in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Storm total snow accumulation locally 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s except the mid 60s warmer

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-300045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-300045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-300045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ358-359-300045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ357-300045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ356-300045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ363-300045-

Santa Monica Mountains-

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-300045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph, strongest in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet,

lowering to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch, mainly in

the foothills. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the early evening, diminishing and becoming

northeast around 10 mph by morning evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet, except locally down to the valley

floor in heavier showers. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches, mainly in

the foothills. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet. Storm total snow 1 to 3 inches, mainly in the

foothills. Lows in the 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening, then diminishing.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ054-300045-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet by evening. Snow accumulation 1 to 2

inches. Highs from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 at high elevations. Southwest winds increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows from

the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3000 to 3500

feet, except locally 2500 feet in heavier showers. Snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph early shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches, except

locally up to 12 inches in higher terrain in the eastern San

Gabriels. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to

18 to 28 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-300045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet early. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph by morning.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet late. Snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Storm total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Lows from the upper

20s and 30s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-300045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening, becoming north 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet

late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Storm total snow accumulation

3 to 6 inches. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ340-341-300045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

Pismo Beach, Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ346-347-300045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Buellton,

and Santa Maria

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ348-300045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ343-300045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ342-300045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ344-300045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight, except snow showers in the

foothills. Snow level 3000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, except snow showers in the foothills. Snow level 3000

feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ345-300045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations

to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-300045-

Cuyama Valley-

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level lowering to 3000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-550-300045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

340 AM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather