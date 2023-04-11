CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

657 FPUS55 KVEF 110627

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-111100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

48 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 23 to 33.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

around 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Highs

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs

60 to 65.

CAZ521-111100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

56 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

53. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 58. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Highs

around 67.

CAZ520-111100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

76 to 79. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows 46 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Highs

75 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52. Highs

around 79.

CAZ522-111100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...

around 72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

71 to 74 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 71 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...around 65 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65 in

the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 71 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around 96 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 75 in the

mountains...around 97 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-111100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

48. Highs 73 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

CAZ524-111100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51. Highs

75 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 79 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ525-526-111100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1126 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua

Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine

Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around

71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in

Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 86 in

Twentynine Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms...around

84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64 in

Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...around 84 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

